See the latest food hygiene ratings given out to Wolverhampton cafes, takeaways and pubs

Dozens of Wolverhampton restaurants, cafes, takeaways and pubs have had new food hygiene ratings awarded - and most have had good news.

The Food Standards Agency’s website shows the latest ratings awarded to businesses and providers in Wolverhampton.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

  • Rated 5: Gather & Gather UK Ltd at Pendeford Business Park, Wobaston Road; rated on June 14

  • Rated 5: New Bushbury Triangle Co-op Ltd at 74 Stanley Road; rated on June 11

  • Rated 5: Mak Halal Wolverhampton at 42 Queen Street, city centre; rated on June 11

  • Rated 5: Morning Glory at 3 Mervyn Place; rated on June 10

  • Rated 5: Grill It at 160 Stafford Road; rated on June 6

  • Rated 5: OCS @ Goodrich Actuation Systems Ltd at Stafford Road; rated on June 6

  • Rated 5: OCS @ Thomas Telford University Technical College at Cambridge Street; rated on June 6

  • Rated 5: Cafe 327 at Texaco, Blakenhall Service Station at 327 Dudley Road; rated on May 29

  • Rated 5: Samosa Boy at 1c Clark Road; rated on May 21

  • Rated 5: Springfield Cafe (University Of Wolverhampton) @ School Of Architecture and Built Environment at Grimstone Street; rated on February 27

  • Rated 4: Rosewood Lodge @ Serenity Supported Living Services Ltd at 4 Rose Street; rated on May 10

  • Rated 3: Staveley Shawarma at 240 Staveley Road; rated on May 1

Takeaways

  • Rated 5: Little Dessert Shop Express at 50 Wolverhampton Road; rated on June 11

  • Rated 5: Punjabi Carts at WV6; rated on May 30

  • Rated 5: The Chip Inn at 425 Bilston Road; rated on May 22

  • Rated 4: Ruby at 28d Ruskin Road; rated on May 14

  • Rated 4: Villiers Fish Bar at 86 Upper Villiers Street; rated on May 2

  • Rated 4: Kings Chip Inn Fish Bar at 62 Warstones Road; rated on May 1

  • Rated 3: Pizza Planet at 47 Rooker Avenue; rated on May 9

  • Rated 2: Curry Hut at 41 Church Road, Bradmore; rated on May 8

  • Rated 2: Tasty Pizza at 715b Parkfield Road; rated on May 8

  • Rated 2: Appetito Pizzeria at 28 Wulfrun Way; rated on May 1

  • Rated 1: Simran Arora at 28a Ruskin Road; rated on May 14

  • Rated 1: Jeffcock Chippy at 5a Jeffcock Road; rated on May 13

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

  • Rated 5: The Gunmakers Arms at Trysull Road; rated on June 13

  • Rated 5: Moreton Arms Public House at 2 Springfield Lane; rated on June 11

  • Rated 5: The Spread Eagle at 156 Broad Lane South; rated on June 6

  • Rated 5: Oddfellows at Bridgnorth Road; rated on June 4

  • Rated 2: Astoria at Skinner Street; rated on May 2

