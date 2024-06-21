See the latest food hygiene ratings given out to Wolverhampton cafes, takeaways and pubs
Dozens of Wolverhampton restaurants, cafes, takeaways and pubs have had new food hygiene ratings awarded - and most have had good news.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Food Standards Agency’s website shows the latest ratings awarded to businesses and providers in Wolverhampton.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
Rated 5: Gather & Gather UK Ltd at Pendeford Business Park, Wobaston Road; rated on June 14
Rated 5: New Bushbury Triangle Co-op Ltd at 74 Stanley Road; rated on June 11
Rated 5: Mak Halal Wolverhampton at 42 Queen Street, city centre; rated on June 11
Rated 5: Morning Glory at 3 Mervyn Place; rated on June 10
Rated 5: Grill It at 160 Stafford Road; rated on June 6
Rated 5: OCS @ Goodrich Actuation Systems Ltd at Stafford Road; rated on June 6
Rated 5: OCS @ Thomas Telford University Technical College at Cambridge Street; rated on June 6
Rated 5: Cafe 327 at Texaco, Blakenhall Service Station at 327 Dudley Road; rated on May 29
Rated 5: Samosa Boy at 1c Clark Road; rated on May 21
Rated 5: Springfield Cafe (University Of Wolverhampton) @ School Of Architecture and Built Environment at Grimstone Street; rated on February 27
Rated 4: Rosewood Lodge @ Serenity Supported Living Services Ltd at 4 Rose Street; rated on May 10
Rated 3: Staveley Shawarma at 240 Staveley Road; rated on May 1
Takeaways
Rated 5: Little Dessert Shop Express at 50 Wolverhampton Road; rated on June 11
Rated 5: Punjabi Carts at WV6; rated on May 30
Rated 5: The Chip Inn at 425 Bilston Road; rated on May 22
Rated 4: Ruby at 28d Ruskin Road; rated on May 14
Rated 4: Villiers Fish Bar at 86 Upper Villiers Street; rated on May 2
Rated 4: Kings Chip Inn Fish Bar at 62 Warstones Road; rated on May 1
Rated 3: Pizza Planet at 47 Rooker Avenue; rated on May 9
Rated 2: Curry Hut at 41 Church Road, Bradmore; rated on May 8
Rated 2: Tasty Pizza at 715b Parkfield Road; rated on May 8
Rated 2: Appetito Pizzeria at 28 Wulfrun Way; rated on May 1
Rated 1: Simran Arora at 28a Ruskin Road; rated on May 14
Rated 1: Jeffcock Chippy at 5a Jeffcock Road; rated on May 13
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
Rated 5: The Gunmakers Arms at Trysull Road; rated on June 13
Rated 5: Moreton Arms Public House at 2 Springfield Lane; rated on June 11
Rated 5: The Spread Eagle at 156 Broad Lane South; rated on June 6
Rated 5: Oddfellows at Bridgnorth Road; rated on June 4
Rated 2: Astoria at Skinner Street; rated on May 2