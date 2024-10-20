'A man tried to sell me a human femur!' Owner of one-of-a-kind Walsall shop shares her wild stories

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It's also home to a shop where you can buy a decommissioned light machine gun, a motorbike turned into a bar and a set of primate statues flipping the bird - so, obviously, we had to visit.

Named The Dog House, the quirky one-of-a-kind shop puts Lidl's famous middle aisle to shame and has sat proudly in Walsall for decades. The family-run firm is now run by the original owners' daughter, Fay Rutter, 55, from Walsall, who runs it alongside the rest of the team.

The shop has multiple floors, a workshop and more items in it than beaches have grains of sand, but if you had to describe what it sells you would be hard-pressed to pin your finger on it.

The entrance is guarded by fearsome animals, giant dogs, deer and primates - albeit in model form - and there's even a mechanical yellow submarine for a quick getaway if a flood ever decides to swallow up the region.

The most striking part of the store is the hours you can spend in there without seeing everything it has to offer. During my trip I saw everything from swords to statues and cameras to clocks, and if I had the money I would have bought the lot.

It really is one of the most unique places the Black Country has to offer and I would encourage everyone to go - and not just for a quick look around, for a fully-fledged day out to potter around the many floors and likely end up leaving with a bag of items you didn't even know existed.

It's not just reselling, it's re-imagining and re-purposing, with a mission statement to 'never throw anything in the landfill' - even if said items happen to be a bag of animal skulls, though Faye admitted to drawing a line at human femur bones.

This week has been Recycle Week, and we couldn't think of a better firm to talk to when it comes to breathing new life into-pre-loved goods, and why 'straight out the box' isn't always the best way to buy.