West Midlands weather: Met Office predicts 'summer-like' outlook - here's how hot it's expected to be

And depending on your view of recent temperatures it's good for those who prefer to have a bit of warmth.

It's set to be hotter in the West Midlands than in places like Copenhagen, Brussels and Dublin in northern Europe but thankfully nowhere near the blistering temperatures in the forecast for southern Europe.

Meteorologist Simon King, the lead BBC weather presenter, has posted a video on X, formerly Twitter, showing a beneficial kink in the jet stream on Friday. It looks likely that the jet stream will form a pattern that brings in warmer weather from the continent.

Former RAF Officer Mr King says: "While it'll feel warm in sunshine this week, the real key for warmer weather is when the jet stream heads northward.

"And look what happens at the end of this week."

Forecasters at the Met Office are also sounding positive about a change in the weather.

They say it will be "more summer-like", particularly towards the end of this week.

The Met Office said temperatures could reach as high as 24C in south-east England and 20C in Scotland by Friday.

On Monday the Met Office website said that they are forecasting an uptick in temperatures by a couple of degrees to 21C in Shropshire on Thursday and Friday.

But it is also set to be warmer at night too, with temperatures staying at above 10C.

So far it has been a colder than average start to June, with daily temperatures some 2C lower than the 1961-1990 period, affecting small businesses which rely on tourism or high street foot traffic at the start of summer.

The UK experienced its coolest first 10 days of June since 2020, in contrast to the hottest June on record, seen this time last year, where the mercury rose as high as 32.2C in Lincolnshire and Surrey.

Oli Claydon, spokesman for the Met Office, said: "As we progress through June, obviously the temperatures are going to generally increase on average anyway, but it will feel more summer-like, especially in the sunshine.

"The absence of wind over the next couple of days will help as well."

Brighter conditions will cover southern England for much of Monday and Tuesday where it will feel "much warmer than it did over the weekend", while showers will still be possible across northern parts of the country and in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

A ridge of high pressure will initially bring cloud on Wednesday before thinning out for further brighter spells across the country, which will continue into Thursday for southern areas with light showers again likely further north, the forecaster said.

More changeable weather will bring rain at times throughout Friday, with temperatures still "recovering" in the south to around average and still higher but more "subdued" further north.

Highs of 24C could be seen in south-east England on Monday, Thursday and Friday with low twenties possible on the other days.

Mr Claydon said: "It's not unusual to have cooler interludes or cooler starts to some months but this was a below-average start to June for sure, and temperatures (are) starting to return back towards what people would expect for this time of year."

Conditions will currently "remain fairly consistent" heading into the weekend, with any showers on Saturday likely to be insignificant, the forecaster added.