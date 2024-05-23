West Midlands among the most eco-minded places for car choices

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The new data, which was compiled by insurance group Howden Insurance using figures from the Department for Transport and Vehicle Licensing Agency, ranked the West Midlands in the top five regions leading the switch to electric cars.

The research totalled plug-in cars registered in each UK local authority between 2009 and 2023, before ranking them from highest to lowest.

In the top ten list, the West Midlands ranked the fifth most eco-minded when it came to car choice, with 580,289 drivers choosing electric cars over petrol or diesel between the years of 2009 to 2023.

A spokesperson for Howden Insurance commented on the findings, they said: "With greater awareness of the impact of petrol and diesel vehicles on the planet, many local authorities are proposing to introduce clean air schemes.

"With the cost-efficiency of electric cars and local governments introducing EV benefits, interest in electric vehicles or low-emission vehicles has soared in the UK."

The region was beaten by Inner London, with 620,365 vehicles registered, West Yorkshire, with 625,234 E-cars registered, Outer London, with 908,775 vehicles registered, and finally Greater Manchester in first place with 1,045,910 electric vehicles registered in the area.

The spokesperson added: "Areas such as the West Midlands and West Yorkshire have Clean Air Zones in Birmingham and Bradford, so these areas have invested more in EV charging points than other areas have done in order to accommodate electric vehicles.

"In March 2024, the West Midlands secured £15.7 million in funding to support its plans to install up to 12,000 electric vehicle chargers across the area over the next five years."