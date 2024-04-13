Concerns over electric car charging points plan in Walsall

Figures show Walsall needs hundreds of extra charging points by 2030 and an EV Chargepoint Strategy sets out an action plan including seeking funding and assessing suitable locations.

But, at a meeting of the authority’s economy and environment overview and scrutiny committee, members said they believed residents would not want them and they could even spark ‘turf wars’.

The strategy calls for a commitment to introducing 250 standard on-street sockets and 10 rapids by 2026 and 600 standard and 25 rapids by 2030.

A consultation is taking place on the strategy and it is anticipated it will be adopted in summer 2024.