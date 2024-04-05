How a Shropshire tip crisis could hit Black Country residents

Earlier this year, Shropshire Council revealed plans to cut the number of household recycling centres it runs from five to three, as part of proposals to save an eye-watering £62 million from its budget.

The situation has sparked concern in areas where the centres are currently based, including Bridgnorth, Craven Arms, Whitchurch and Oswestry – although Shropshire Council has not revealed any specific details about which centres could be at risk.

Residents in Bridgnorth have particular cause for concern. The obvious choice for them, if Bridgnorth's site closed, would be to go to Telford & Wrekin. But Councillor Shaun Davies, the Labour leader of Telford & Wrekin Council has written to his opposite number on Shropshire Council – the Conservative leader, Councillor Lezley Picton, essentially saying "probably not."

He has specifically raised worries about the potential of Bridgnorth's centre closing – saying his council would look at "all options" to mitigate the potential impact, including charges for Shropshire Council residents.

So Bridgnorth residents may have to pay to use Telford facilities, and that would obviously limit the number of people who use them.