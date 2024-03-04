Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Premier League club brought attention to important issues facing the planet on World Wildlife Day – Sunday, March 3 – by joining WWF and some of the world's biggest sports clubs by removing the iconic wolf from its crest just for one day.

Using the #WorldWithoutNature hashtag, the WWF campaign highlights the dramatic loss of biodiversity across the world and the risks that come with it, caused by unsustainable human activities. It also brought to light a shocking statistic – nearly a quarter of all species are presently at risk of going extinct in the coming decades.

According to a recent report by the organisation, average populations of mammals, birds, fish, amphibians and reptiles have dropped by 68 per cent since 1970.

It also reveals how the UK has lost 70 per cent of its ancient woodlands, has polluted rivers, and almost no wildflower meadows left.

Wolves have joined other football clubs across the country by 'removing nature' from their club crest on social media to demonstrate 'how the human race will miss our natural world' once it is gone.

Russell Jones, Wolves' general manager for marketing, said: "Wolves have supported World Wildlife Day for the past four years and the campaign is no less important now in 2024, so we are once again teaming up with WWF and removing the wolf from our iconic crest just for one day as a show of solidarity for the cause.

"The wolf continues to be an endangered animal in many parts of the world, so it is an opportunity to raise awareness for what the world might look like without animals – something that is a sad possibility if action isn’t taken.

"We have been really proud to see Wolves stand alongside some of the world’s biggest companies in backing this campaign over the last four years and we continue to support WWF’s work in reversing our human impact on nature."

WWF warns that the world's continued overexploitation of wild species and destruction of habitats is driving the loss of wildlife - bringing 'catastrophic consequences' for the planet.

On World Wildlife Day, the nature organisation launched a petition calling for world leaders to stop fuelling the destruction of nature and start 'bringing the world back to life'.

More information and the petition can be found at wwf.org.uk/act/stop-destruction-nature