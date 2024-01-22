New 27-hour weather warning in place for Black Country as Storm Jocelyn follows Isha across UK

The Met Office has issued another two weather warnings for wind; one will start at midday on Tuesday and run until 3pm on Wednesday, while the other begins at 4pm on Tuesday and runs until 1pm.

The new yellow warning is for Storm Jocelyn, which is sweeping its way across the country from tomorrow.

"A spell of strong winds associated with Storm Jocelyn is expected to develop across this region during Tuesday afternoon, peaking overnight into Wednesday morning, before easing across most areas by midday," the Met Office said.

"Peak gusts of 45-55mph are likely inland, perhaps 65mph on some exposed coasts."

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Steve Willington, said: “Although this system will be a step down relative to Storm Isha, with the damage and clean up still under way, we could potentially see more impacts from Storm Jocelyn."

Winds are expected to gradually ease through Wednesday with a "changeable" forecast for the rest of the week. Temperatures are expected to remain mild or close to average for the time of year.

Between them, the warnings cover the whole of the UK from the Bristol area up to Scotland.

Storm Jocelyn, the 10th named storm to hit the UK since the season began in September is hot on the heels of Storm Isha, which has started moving away from the UK despite windy conditions and a mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers remaining.

Train operators in the West Midlands warned passengers of changes and delays to services as a result of the bad weather.

On the M6, a Mercedes crashed into the barriers of the southbound carriageway near junction 9 for Wednesbury, with West Midlands Police saying they were driving far too quick for the "poor weather conditions".

The car was written off.

Storm Isha claimed its first life on Sunday night when a pensioner was killed in Sctoland.

An 84-year-old man died after the car he was a front seat passenger in crashed into a fallen tree in Grangemouth, Falkirk.