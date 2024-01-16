Wolverhampton Council has been awarded £217,000 by The National Lottery Heritage Fund as part of its plans for Smestow Valley Local Nature Reserve.

The boost will allow the local authority to apply for a full grant of around £2 million to deliver the project, which it hopes will promote and improve the site.

Plans to be considered under the initial phase of the scheme include improving access at the nature reserve by upgrading pathways and entrances, and renovating structures linked to the disused railway line.

Measures will also be introduced to promote biodiversity and protect wildlife including water voles and otters.

Proposals have also been made to improve signage and information at the site to showcase its unique heritage.

As part of the initial development phase, existing users of Smestow Valley will be invited to team up with others who are less familiar with the site in order to share their views over the proposed plans.

Schools, community groups and residents could also be involved through ecological surveys and heritage discovery days, in an effort to help preserve the nature reserve for the future.

If Wolverhampton Council is successful in its application for the £2m grant, a restoration of the well-known 'Meccano bridge' to its historic appearance is planned.

The protection and renovation of other structures linked to the disused railway line, which forms the main path through Smestow Valley, is also proposed.

Councillor Craig Collingswood, cabinet member for environment and climate change, said: "I want to thank The National Lottery Heritage Fund for providing the council with this funding, which marks the first step in some really exciting work at Smestow Valley.

"The improvements we are planning will not only improve this historical open space for a wide variety of plants and wildlife but will also mean we can improve access for local residents and open up the site for everyone to enjoy.

"Smestow Valley has a unique place in the region’s industrial heritage, but this is virtually unknown to many visitors.

"We are delighted to have the opportunity to work with a range of committed partners and local people to shine a light on this hidden gem."

Wolverhampton Council will work with a range of local organisations to manage the project, including the Canal and River Trust, the Birmingham and Black Country Wildlife Trust, Wildside Activity Centre, Friends of Smestow Valley and Waterside Care.

Other works at Smestow Valley are also expected to be carried out during the development phase of the scheme, which have been made possible thanks to a £200,000 boost received from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

These works include canal towpath improvements, development of water vole habitats, the creation of a wildflower meadow, hedgerow restoration, reinstating a historic pond and the creation of a community orchard.

Through the project, Wolverhampton Council said it hopes to increase engagement with the site through school visits, heritage-focused volunteering opportunities, community events, an online presence, videos and artwork.

Robyn Llewellyn, director for England, Midlands and East at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: "We are delighted to support Wolverhampton Council with the conservation and promotion of Smestow Valley Local Nature Reserve.

"Made possible thanks to National Lottery players, this project aims to improve habitats, restore local heritage, and expand community engagement so that more people can access and appreciate this treasured green space."

Smestow Valley and rail network is a 4.5km long site, which forms part of the Black Country UNESCO Global Geopark and has a rich history dating back to Anglo-Saxon times.