Black Country weather: Chilly week ahead but region to miss worst of latest winter blast

While temperatures are reaching 6C (42.8F) this weekend, it could dip to as low as -4C (24.8F), with clear skies expected - both day and night - for much of the week.

In its regional forecast for the week ahead, the Met Office said tonight would be "rather cloudy initially this evening, but clearer spells will develop from the north", before warning that frost will develop under clear skies, with a minimum temperature of -1C (30.2F).

Looking ahead to Sunday, where the temperature is expected to reach 5C, forecasters said: "Another cold feeling day with a mix of cloud and some sunny spells. A few spots of rain are also possible, especially during the morning," whereas from Monday to Wednesday they added: "Very cold but sunny on Monday, with a few wintry showers then developing on Tuesday. Wednesday will remain cold but likely to remain largely dry with sunny spells."

Yellow weather warnings of snow and ice have been put in place for much of the north of Scotland from 12am on Sunday until 11.59pm on Monday.

The Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning of snow and ice for Northern Ireland early next week. The warning comes into force on Monday at 3am and runs until 11.59pm on Monday.