Flooding expected today following more heavy rainfall - but New Year weather forecast shows improvement

Following yet more heavy rainfall, a flood warning was renewed early on Sunday morning for the River Severn at Wribbenhall, Bewdley.

It said that with more rainfall forecast, river levels would remain high and "flooding of property, roads and farmland" was expected.

A similar flood warning was renewed at 7.45am for the River Severn at Sandy Lane and Severnside in Stourport

The Environment agency added: "Further rainfall is forecast over the next few days, and we expect river levels to remain high.

"We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are checking defences and clearing weed screens."

Roads closed and flood barriers on the river Severn , Bewdley on December 28.

Bridgnorth, which was badly affected by flooding on Saturday, also had a warning renewed on Sunday meaning the River Severn at Hampton Loade and Highley was to expected to flood too.

While the Environment agency stopped short of a full warning, a flood alert was issued late on Saturday for the River River Stour and Smestow Brook in the Black Country and South Staffordshire.

The alert said: "This alert has been issued as precautionary measure based on the forecast of heavy rain which may cause the river levels to rise at the Halesowen Manor Way.

"Consequently, flooding of roads and farmland is possible"

River levels were expected to remain high as the weather did not improve overnight.

Flooding in Bridgnorth on December 30.

The weather forecast for the new year is slightly better though.

According to the Met Office, Sunday evening was set to turn windy again with an ongoing chance of heavy showers.

But 2024 will reportedly "dawn bright and breezy and New Year's Day will be much drier than of late with bright or sunny spells."