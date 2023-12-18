The Met Office has set out a yellow weather warning for this Thursday, December 21, covering much of the West Midlands, northern Wales and all of northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Staffordshire and much of the Black Country are covered by the warning, which says: "Strong winds are likely to affect a wide area through Thursday, potentially causing some travel disruption.

"There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected. There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.

"There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage."

Forecasters are predicting winds peaking at 50-60mph in most areas, but speeds could reach 70-80mph in more exposed areas.

The forecast added: "The exact areas and timing of the peak wind gusts speeds are yet to be fully determined, with a chance that this event could continue into Friday for some areas too."

In coastal area there could even be danger to life, the experts say.

"There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

"There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris. There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close"

See the Met Office's advice for coping with strong winds at metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice/seasonal-advice.