Bewdley residents prepare in case of more flooding ahead of peak levels

It comes after more rainfall hit the Worcester area, leading to heightened water levels along the River Severn.

Residents are now getting prepared as the water level is expected to peak at 3.5m on Wednesday, 20cm above the normal range.

On the Bewdley Flood Group Facebook page a group dedicated to watching for flood signs in the area, said: "3.5m peak due tomorrow at Bewdley, which is only 20m above the normal range.

"There is some more heading downstream. Nothing spectacular at the moment."

Mother of two, Serena Colby, 53, who lives in the town, said: "We have started to prepare now, just in case. We have found that it never hurts to be prepared in these situations.

"We have some bags and some spare blankets and whatnot just in case the water makes its water inside. I think we are more prepared this time."

Her house was previously flooded, leading to the family having to pay for new flooring.

Serena continued: "During the flooding a few months ago we had to replace some of the flooring, mainly the carper really, we tried to clean it but it wasn't any good.

"We have got more defences this time so we are a lot more prepared."

The latest water levels update comes as the area received a flood warning telling residents to "be prepared".

The warning announced that flooding is expected to affect low-lying land in the area, with residents urged to avoid the footpaths and avoid driving on the roads near the river.

The alert, on the .Gov website, said: "River levels have risen at the Bewdley river gauge as a result of recent heavy rainfall. We expect flooding to affect low-lying land and roads adjacent to the river from Highley to Tewkesbury.

"Locations affected are Stourport, Holt Fleet, Worcester, Kempsey, Severn Stoke and Upton upon Severn."