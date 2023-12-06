Flood barriers deployed as weather warning for heavy rain is issued for the Black Country

The yellow warning, in place between noon and 8pm, has been issued by the Met Office which has warned that heavy rain is likely to cause some disruption to travel as well as flooding.

The warning on the Met Office website states: "Heavy rain is likely to bring some disruption to travel and flooding in a few places during Thursday.

"Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer.

"Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer.

"Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely."

The Environment Agency's field team have also been deploying flood barriers in Bewdley due to rising river levels and further forecast rain.