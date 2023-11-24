'First widespread frosts of autumn' due tonight with temperatures dropping to -1C

Wolverhampton and surrounding areas will see temperatures drop to below zero tonight, as a blast of Arctic air sweeps in across the country.

Friday's forecast shows clear skies and light winds across the region, with temperatures falling to -1C for most areas overnight, leading to frosty surfaces. The minimum temperature is expected to be -2C.

The Met Office has even mentioned the possibility of a 'potential snow event' next week in early December, on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday – however it is not certain as of yet.

Temperatures have fallen across much of the UK and widespread frost is expected across the country tonight, with lows of -5C possible even in rural parts of southern England.

The Met Office says it will remain cold but with some bright sunshine on Saturday, giving the frost a chance to clear.

Sunday morning is expected to feel as cold as -2C and the afternoon will see wetter interludes move in from the west and north, bringing rain for most areas, with frost returning overnight.

Monday will remain cloudy but temperatures are expected to be milder, and conditions will be drier by Tuesday.

Next week it is forecast to turn colder again through Monday evening with a return to widespread overnight frosts. Conditions will also be largely dry, though some rain showers along the east coast could turn to sleet over higher ground.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, Dan Harris, said: "Early next week, following a brief more unsettled interlude, we expect to see a return to widely cold but quiet conditions. Some rain, or showers, are likely to affect some parts of the east coast, and these could turn increasingly wintry over higher ground areas towards the middle of the week.

"Thereafter, confidence in the detailed forecast falls, which is typical when looking this far ahead. It does look as though there will be a trend towards something more unsettled, as areas of cloud and rain attempt to move across the UK.

"At present, the most likely outcome beyond mid-week is that rain from the west slowly moves east, with snow possible over higher ground, and a continued risk of showers over eastern parts.

"However, there is a chance that a more active weather system arrives from the southwest, which would bring more widespread rain, stronger winds, and the potential for more significant snowfall should the air over the UK become sufficiently cold ahead of it.

"Either way, a continuation of colder than average conditions seems most likely - more details will become clear over the coming days and, as you would expect, we will be monitoring developments in the forecast closely."

See the latest Met Office video, and more information, here.