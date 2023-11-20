Cornwall shaken by 2.7 magnitude earthquake

The British Geological Survey said a 2.7-magnitude tremor shook the Mount's Bay area at 12.50am on Sunday.

It posted on X, formerly Twitter: "The BGS has received reports from residents in Helston, Penzance and Camborne.

"Reports described 'a moderate rumbling' and 'a bang and a judder, like a juggernaut had hit the house'."

The British Geological Survey appealed for anyone who felt the quake to fill out an Earthquake Report to help seismologists understand more about the event.

Earthquakes aren't uncommon in the UK, although only a tiny number are large enough to be felt.

The Shropshire town of Wem was hit by a 3.8 magnitude earthquake in May 2022. And in 2002 a 4.8 quake struck in the Black Country, causing some damage and leading to 5,000 999 calls to the police.