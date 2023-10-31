Met Office issues weather warnings as Storm Ciaran approaches region

Stormy weather is set to hit the region.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for large parts of the country on Wednesday evening, and also an amber warning for much of the south coast of England on Thursday as Storm Ciaran threatens to batter parts of the country.

Yellow weather warnings have been issued including for parts of South Shropshire.

The forecaster warned that very strong north-westerly winds could disrupt travel and cause structural damage to buildings while flying debris could bring a danger to life.

Gusts are likely to reach 70mph-80mph in some areas, whilst roads, bridges and railway lines may also close while trains and planes are at risk of delays.

The weather warning on the Met Office website states:

Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible

Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads

Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life

The yellow warnings for wind and rain are in place for Wednesday and Friday this week.

Met Office meteorologist Clare Nasir said Storm Ciaran was “likely to be a notch down” in intensity from Storm Babet, but flooding could still occur because the ground is “so laden with water” and river levels “are at their highest”.