Wombourne bridge damaged in storm 'safely removed' as council plans to replace it

The bridge at Wom Brook Walk in Wombourne was severely damaged in the storm last Friday.

It has now been removed from the brook, and South Staffordshire Council is liaising with the Environment Agency in order to replace it.

A spokesperson for South Staffordshire Council said: “Considerable damage was caused to one of the bridges at Wom Brook Walk (between the Longlands and Red Hill Avenue) in Friday’s storm.

“The bridge has now been safely removed from the brook by our Street Scene team and we are currently liaising with the Environment Agency so a scheme to replace the bridge can be agreed as soon as possible.