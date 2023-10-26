Notification Settings

Wombourne bridge damaged in storm 'safely removed' as council plans to replace it

By Eleanor LawsonSouth StaffordshireEnvironmentPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A South Staffordshire bridge which was severely damaged in last week's storms has now been safely removed, with the council planning to replace it "as soon as possible".

The bridge at Wom Brook Walk in Wombourne was severely damaged in the storm last Friday.

It has now been removed from the brook, and South Staffordshire Council is liaising with the Environment Agency in order to replace it.

A spokesperson for South Staffordshire Council said: “Considerable damage was caused to one of the bridges at Wom Brook Walk (between the Longlands and Red Hill Avenue) in Friday’s storm.

“The bridge has now been safely removed from the brook by our Street Scene team and we are currently liaising with the Environment Agency so a scheme to replace the bridge can be agreed as soon as possible.

“In the interests of safety, please do not cross the taped area around the removed bridge or attempt to cross the brook without using one of the other bridges.”

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

