Water on the line at Bloxwich this morning means trains are off between Walsall and Rugeley Trent Valley. Photo: West Midlands Railway

People across the region hoping to travel by train have been left dismayed as service after service from Shrewsbury to Wolverhampton has been cancelled.

Heavy rain has been falling all over the network overnight, and water has been pooling in areas including Bloxwich and Wellington.

Passengers must rely on rail replacement transport in the meantime and disruption is expected until at least 1pm, while rain continues to fall.

🦺 We’re responding to flooding at #Bloxwich which is affecting all @WestMidRailway trains between #Walsall & #RugeleyTrentValley



📲 Please check @nationalrailenq for the latest journey info



🙏 We’ll reopen the railway as soon as it’s safe to do so #StormBabet https://t.co/sLFuuuKPa6 pic.twitter.com/fSdxcXuppv — Birmingham New Street (@NetworkRailBHM) October 20, 2023

Bad flooding at Bloxwich has impacted the line between Walsall and Rugeley Trent Valley, where all services are off until further notice.

West Midlands Railway said: "Due to heavy rain flooding the railway between Walsall and Rugeley Trent Valley the line is blocked.

"Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected to last until around 1pm today."