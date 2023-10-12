Waste recycling business did not use landfill last year

Edward Pigg

Cannock based Axil Integrated Services said the achievement was among the milestones staff have been celebrating at the site at Cannock Industrial Centre, in Walkmill Lane, Bridgtown.

Other successes in the past 12 months include all employees earning above the living wage which is £10.42 per hour, staff completing 1,481 hours of training, 439 hours of employee community support and 100 per cent landfill avoidance.

Bosses revealed the data as it also launched its Sustainability and Social Value Charter in the run-up to Recycling Week. The company said the charter is a testament to Axil's dedication to fostering positive impacts for employees, customers, suppliers, contractors, communities, and the environment.

Managing director at Edward Pigg said: "We believe in securing a sustainable future through responsible resource management, technological deployment, education, and innovation.

"We want to do more with less. With each intervention we aim to drive towards a more efficient, circular economy."

The company said since it was set up five years ago it has aimed to prioritise investments in people and innovation to evolve into a business at the forefront of recycling waste.

Axil's zero waste head Gina Rudkin said: “Setting out our desired key sustainability outcomes, the stakeholders they affect and how we will transparently measure our performance against those outcomes is fundamental to ensuring that all functions of our business are working towards a common goal.

"We're not just talking commitments. We're delivering measurable outcomes and communicating our success, setting a benchmark for a sustainable future.”