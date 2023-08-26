Notification Settings

Bank Holiday weather forecast with patchy thunderstorms due on Saturday

Published:

The summer of 2023 won't be remembered as one of the all-time greats, and with thunderstorms due on Saturday, it doesn't look like it's going to improve in the immediate future. But what's Bank Holiday Monday going to be like?

A stock image that probably sums up this year's summer weather so far.

The August Bank Holiday is a time when people tend to get out and about and actually do something - activities, day trips, walks, family fun etc. - but it's entirely dependant on the weather and it hasn't been kind to us lately.

With patchy thunderstorms and cooler-than-usual temperatures due on Saturday and sunny spells and showers on Sunday, you might be forgiven for having low expectations for the region's weather on Monday.

But it looks like it's not going to be terrible.

The Met Office says it's going to be "brighter, drier and warmer" which is good news. It means temperatures could reach more than 20C (68F +)

The experts says we can expect sunny spells and only a low chance of the odd isolated light shower.

It'll be changeable for the rest of the week, probably with a fair bit of rain and feeling rather cool for August, but at least Monday might give us the day out we all want and need.

