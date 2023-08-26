Bank Holiday weather forecast with patchy thunderstorms due on Saturday

A stock image that probably sums up this year's summer weather so far.

The August Bank Holiday is a time when people tend to get out and about and actually do something - activities, day trips, walks, family fun etc. - but it's entirely dependant on the weather and it hasn't been kind to us lately.

With patchy thunderstorms and cooler-than-usual temperatures due on Saturday and sunny spells and showers on Sunday, you might be forgiven for having low expectations for the region's weather on Monday.

But it looks like it's not going to be terrible.

The Met Office says it's going to be "brighter, drier and warmer" which is good news. It means temperatures could reach more than 20C (68F +)

The experts says we can expect sunny spells and only a low chance of the odd isolated light shower.