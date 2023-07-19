Notification Settings

When snappers flocked to find trace of ‘the Cannock Croc’

Premium
By Mike Lockley

I stood, transfixed, at the barren fringes of a pool, the chocolate brown of its still, muddy waters punctuated by the slime green of algae, and waited, with an ever-growing throng, for the shallows to bubble and churn.

People came in search of the Cannock Crocodile, a beast repeatedly spotted in the dank waters during the summer months of 2003, but it was never found
A group of unkempt youngsters, whose arrival at the scene had been heralded by the rusty screech of BMX brakes, dismounted their machines and began flinging the remnants of Happy Meals into the lifeless pool.

Mike Lockley

By Mike Lockley

Features writer

