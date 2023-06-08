Thunderstorms expected as yellow weather warning issued for region by Met Office

Met Office yellow weather warning

With temperatures set to rise to around 30 degrees celsius, they are expected to trigger scattering of showers across the region with some likely to be torrential and thundery.

Some places are expected to see in excess of 60mm of showers, as well as hail, strong gusts of wind and lightning.

According to the Met Office, the warning is in place from 2pm until 9pm on Saturday, June 10.

The weather warning comes as the RAF Cosford Air Show is set to take place on Sunday, June 11, and those set to attend will be hoping the weather does not ruin the spectacle.

Listed as things to expect during the thunderstorm, the Met Office listed:

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and possibly even cancellations to rail services

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be temporarily lost