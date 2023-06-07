Notification Settings

Possible thunderstorms this weekend across the region

Published:

The region looks set for thunderstorms this weekend, which could be bad news for the RAF Cosford Air Show.

A weather map for 7pm on Saturday (Met Office).
After long sunny spells on Friday, temperatures will continue climbing and it'll feel very warm, but by the end of Saturday the chance of heavy showers will increase.

The Met Office said there is a "chance of heavy showers, perhaps thundery late Saturday and into Sunday."

The full Met Office paragraph for the weekend in the West Midlands reads: "Long sunny spells on Friday once early morning cloud clears. Feeling very warm with temperatures climbing. Chance of heavy showers, perhaps thundery late Saturday and into Sunday."

