Latest food hygiene ratings for Wolverhampton, Sandwell and Dudley

Following inspections at eateries in Wolverhampton, Dudley and Sandwell, food hygiene ratings look promising, with none of the establishments scoring zero.

Ratings have been determined from recent visits by health inspectors, where they judge the establishments' 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.

Among the most recent results are 19 establishments in Sandwell, four in Wolverhampton, and 16 in Dudley.

The food establishment's latest score is required by law to be visible to customers.

Five is considered 'very good', four 'good', three 'generally satisfactory', two 'some improvement necessary', one 'major improvement necessary', and zero 'urgent improvement required'.

Wolverhampton

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

• Rated 5: Eastfield Nursery School, Griffin Street, Wolverhampton; rated on May 18

• Rated 5: The Way, School Street, Wolverhampton; rated on May 15

• Rated 3: Betsy's, Wolverhampton Road, Heath Town, Wolverhampton; rated on April 20

Takeaways

• Rated 4: The Island House, Newbridge Crescent, Wolverhampton; rated on April 19

Sandwell

Restaurants, cafes or canteens

• Rated 4: Burger & Sauce, Bearwood Road, Smethwick; rated on April 12

• Rated 3: Central Cafe, High Street, Cradley Heath; rated on April 18

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

• Rated 5: Kings Arms, Toll End Road, Tipton; rated on March 10

• Rated 4: The Royal Castle, Sams Lane, West Bromwich; rated on April 21

• Rated 3: Thai Taste at Sandwell Park Golf Club, Birmingham Road, West Bromwich; rated on April 18

Takeaways

• Rated 4: Italian Express Pizza & Pasta, Birmingham Street, Oldbury; rated on April 24

• Rated 4: Veggie and Vegan Point, Lower High Street, Wednesbury; rated on April 19

• Rated 4: Domino's Pizza, Walsall Road, Great Barr; rated on April 18

• Rated 4: Bromford Lane Fish Bar, Bromford Lane, West Bromwich; rated on April 17

• Rated 4: A Taste of Caribbean Pablos, Lower Church Lane, Tipton; rated on April 14

• Rated 4: Manor Fish Bar, Manor House Road, Wednesbury; rated on April 14

• Rated 4: Akash Pizza, Messenger Road, Smethwick; rated on April 13

• Rated 3: Balti King, Owen Street, Tipton; rated on January 23

• Rated 3: Le Le, Bearwood Road, Smethwick; rated on April 19

• Rated 3: San Mareeno Pizza, Waterloo Road, Smethwick; rated on April 19

• Rated 3: Jerk and Juice Ltd, Ebenezer Street, West Bromwich; rated on April 18

• Rated 2: King Cod, Lower High Street, Cradley Heath; rated on April 25

• Rated 2: Sizzlers, Lower High Street, Wednesbury; rated on April 13

• Rated 2: Pizza Star, Lower Church Lane, Tipton; rated on April 19

Dudley

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

• Rated 5: LCP Management Limited at LCP House, First Avenue, Pensnett Trading Estate, Kingswinford; rated on May 16

• Rated 5: The Backyard Cafe, Charterfield Shopping Centre, Kingswinford; rated on May 3

• Rated 5: The Elephant & Castle Pub at Black Country Living Museum, Tipton Road, Dudley; rated on April 26

• Rated 4: Frankies Cafe, Shell Corner, Halesowen; rated on April 18

• Rated 3: The Tea Cup, Garden Walk, Lower Gornal, Dudley; rated on April 25

• Rated 3: Blue Ball, Old High Street, Quarry Bank, Brierley Hill; rated on April 19

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

• Rated 5: The Garibaldi Inn, Cross Street, Stourbridge; rated on May 16

• Rated 5: The Old Wharf Inn, High Street, Amblecote, Stourbridge; rated on March 8

• Rated 4: The Rose and Crown, High Street, Wordsley, Stourbridge; rated on April 19

Takeaways

• Rated 4: Oriental Palace, Hagley Road, Stourbridge; rated on April 19

• Rated 3: Chicken Street, Bromley Lane, Kingswinford; rated on April 18

• Rated 3: Jade, Long Lane, Halesowen; rated on April 20

• Rated 3: Wordsley Chinese Takeaway, Lawnswood Road, Wordsley, Stourbridge; rated on March 16

• Rated 2: The Green Olive, Albion Parade, Wall Heath, Kingswinford; rated on April 19

• Rated 2: New Jasmine, Abbey Road, Lower Gornal, Dudley; rated on March 16