Snow falls in the West Midlands ahead of Met Office yellow weather warning

The Met Office yellow weather warning covering part of Staffordshire for Thursday and Friday

Snow has been falling in the Black Country and Birmingham after temperatures plummeted, and is predicted throughout the region for the rest of the day.

Temperatures in the Black Country and Staffordshire are set to remain at 0C or 1C throughout Wednesday (though wind chill means it will feel several degrees below freezing) according to the Met Office forecast for the West Midlands.

Then, a Met Office yellow weather warning for heavier snow is to kick in from 3am on Thursday, covering much of Staffordshire and including Lichfield, Hednesford and Stafford.

The weather warning for Thursday and Friday currently does not cover Wolverhampton, Sandwell, Walsall or Dudley.

The Met Office says: "Heavy snow has the potential to cause significant disruption on Thursday and Friday.

"There is a small chance that long delays and cancellations on bus, rail and air travel could occur.

"There is a slight chance that roads may become blocked by deep snow, with many stranded vehicles and passengers.

"There is a small chance that communities could be cut off for several days.

A jogger takes an early morning run in the snow at the Long Walk near Windsor Castle, Berkshire, as parts of the UK wake up to snow and a yellow weather warning. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

"There is a small chance that long interruptions to power supplies and other services, such as gas, water, telephone and mobile phone coverage, may occur."

The yellow weather warning is set to remain in place until 6pm on Friday.

See the Met Office's explanation of snow warnings in place: