Former Dudley takeaway owner fined after customer finds rat faeces in their order

In January 2023, Dudley Council’s environmental health team received a complaint from a member of the public alleging they had found rat faeces in their food order from Bobby’s Burgers, in New Street.

Environmental health officers investigated the complaint, found evidence of rat activity and ordered the business to close on January 26, 2023.

The business was instructed to stay closed until the issue was resolved and there was no risk to health.

Laboratory analysis confirmed the objects found in the customer’s food order were rat droppings.

Storay Safi, who was the food business operator at the time of the offence, pleaded guilty to one food safety offence at Dudley Magistrates’ Court on March 20 and attended Wolverhampton Crown Court on April 29 for sentencing.

After credit for her early guilty plea, Safi was fined £470.

Compensation of £100 was awarded to the customer, and Safi will have to pay £250 in costs.

Safi is required to pay at a rate of £100 per month with first payment in 14 days.

Dr Mayada Abuaffan, director of public health at Dudley Council, said: "Although Ms Safi is no longer the proprietor of the business, she failed to maintain good hygiene and put a customer’s health at risk while it was under her control, and it was right that this case was brought to court.

"We are pleased with the successful outcome.

"Food safety and hygiene standards exist to protect public health and our environmental health officers will continue to investigate complaints and carry out inspections to ensure those standards are upheld."