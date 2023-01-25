Canal trust confirms Bilston canal wildlife is 'thriving' despite brown sludge

Brown sludge deemed safe by Canal River Trust.

Police launched an investigation on Monday afternoon after debris and "waste" appeared in the canal system.

Social media users showed concern for the state of the water after West Midlands Police posted about the mess, with one user saying the brown tinge "looks like sewerage."

However, a spokesperson for the Canal & River Trust reassured residents the sludge was completely normal.

The spokesperson said: "We have spoken to our area operations manager and he has said that we have had colleagues working there over the past few days and they've reported wildlife is thriving and there is no pollution.

"The natural colour of the water may make it look like pollution because it has a brown tinge."