'Difficult' conditions on the region's motorways with 'heavy snowfall causing multiple incidents'

Warnings on the signs joining the M54 from the M6

The photograph above was taken from a vehicle joining the M54 from the M6 on Sunday.

He described "heavy snow" and "difficult conditions."

According to a Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service station manager, heavy snowfall is "causing multiple incidents" on the roads.

Firefighters responded to a collision on the M54, with information about the incident on social media at 10:02am.

"M54 E 3-2 currently closed due to RTC. Heavy snowfall causing multiple incidents. Please drive with care," the post said.

INCIDENT! M54 E 3-2 currently closed due to RTC.

An eyewitness also spotted what appeared to be another accident on the M54 heading into Wolverhampton. There were reportedly tailbacks as a result of the incident.

What appears to be an incident on the M54 heading into Wolverhampton.

Conditions on the same motorway also appeared to be particularly snowy heading into Shropshire.

Craig Jackson, of Shropshire Fire and Rescue posted a video, showing just how heavy the snow has become on certain stretches of the motorway.

The message, as you would expect is: "Please drive with caution."

A snowy M54 on Sunday morning.

A level three cold weather alert was issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) on Friday.

It's expected to remain in place at least on Monday, with the Met Office confirming the Arctic weather is set to continue.

They also suggested the conditions could lead to more travel disruption, with there being a small chance some rural communities will become cut off and a risk of power cuts and mobile phone coverage being affected by the weather.

Darren Clark, severe weather resilience manager at National Highways, said gritters would be out to keep motorways and major A-roads open.