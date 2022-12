Temperatures plummet across the Black Country this week as Arctic chill sweeps in

Frosty mornings are set to become a regular occurrence this week

Temperatures across the West Midlands are set to reach as low as -3C this week as winter sets in with sunshine, ice and widespread frosts expected over the coming days.

The Met Office's forecast for today said: "A cold start with a widespread frost. However, for all areas Wednesday will be dry with prolonged periods of crisp winter sunshine. Feeling cold with a gentle northerly breeze. Maximum temperature 4C. Quickly turning very cold this evening with a widespread and sharp frost forming under clear skies overnight. Winds will be light. Minimum temperature -5 °C.

For tomorrow, December 8, the report says: "A frosty but sunny start, and plenty of sunshine through the day. However, perhaps turning cloudier with the risk of wintry showers in the north later. Staying cold for all. Maximum temperature 3C."

Friday and Saturday's weather report says: "Remaining cold but generally dry with spells of sunshine by day and widespread sharp frosts overnight. Perhaps the risk of a few wintry showers on Friday."

With temperatures heading below freezing, the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice. Starting at 5pm today and running until 6pm tomorrow, it covers the western parts of Staffordshire as well as neighbouring Shropshire and Worcestershire.

The Met Office warns of of wintry showers on already frozen ground which will lead to "the formation of icy stretches on untreated surfaces".

These are the maximum daytime and minimum night-time temperatures forecast for towns across the region over the coming days according to the Met Office:

Wolverhampton

Wednesday (maximum), 3C

Wednesday (minimum), -2C

Thursday (maximum), 1C

Thursday (minimum), -2C

Friday (maximum), 2C

Friday (minimum), -3C

Saturday (maximum), 2C

Saturday (minimum), -3C

Sunday (maximum), 0C

Sunday (minimum), -3C

Monday (maximum), 0C

Monday (minimum), -2C

Tuesday (maximum), 2C

Tuesday (minimum), 0C

Dudley

Wednesday (maximum), 2C

Wednesday (minimum), -2C

Thursday (maximum), 0C

Thursday (minimum), -3C

Friday (maximum), 2C

Friday (minimum), -3C

Saturday (maximum), 1C

Saturday (minimum), -4C

Sunday (maximum), -1C

Sunday (minimum), -3C

Monday (maximum), 0C

Monday (minimum), -3C

Tuesday (maximum), 1C

Tuesday (minimum), -1C

West Bromwich

Wednesday (maximum), 2C

Wednesday (minimum), -2C

Thursday (maximum), 1C

Thursday (minimum), -2C

Friday (maximum), 2C

Friday (minimum), -3C

Saturday (maximum), 2C

Saturday (minimum), -3C

Sunday (maximum), -1C

Sunday (minimum), -3C

Monday (maximum), 0C

Monday (minimum), -3C

Tuesday (maximum), 1C

Tuesday (minimum), -1C

Walsall

Wednesday (maximum), 3C

Wednesday (minimum), -2C

Thursday (maximum), 1C

Thursday (minimum), -2C

Friday (maximum), 2C

Friday (minimum), -2C

Saturday (maximum), 2C

Saturday (minimum), -3C

Sunday (maximum), 0C

Sunday (minimum), -3C

Monday (maximum), 0C

Monday (minimum), -2C

Tuesday (maximum), 2C

Tuesday (minimum), 0C

Stafford

Wednesday (maximum), 3C

Wednesday (minimum), -3C

Thursday (maximum), 1C

Thursday (minimum), -3C

Friday (maximum), 2C

Friday (minimum), -2C

Saturday (maximum), 3C

Saturday (minimum), -3C

Sunday (maximum), 0C

Sunday (minimum), -2C

Monday (maximum), 1C

Monday (minimum), -2C

Tuesday (maximum), 2C

Tuesday (minimum), 0C

Cannock

Wednesday (maximum), 3C

Wednesday (minimum), -2C

Thursday (maximum), 1C

Thursday (minimum), -3C

Friday (maximum), 2C

Friday (minimum), -2C

Saturday (maximum), 2C

Saturday (minimum), -3C

Sunday (maximum), 0C

Sunday (minimum), -3C

Monday (maximum), 0C

Monday (minimum), -2C

Tuesday (maximum), 2C