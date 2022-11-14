'Very wet' and 'very windy' weather heading towards West Midlands and Shropshire

A screenshot of the Met Office weather map, taken at 0925 on November 14, shows what looks like a wall of rain heading towards the region.

After a cold, grey, murky and misty Monday with patchy rain reaching parts of Western counties like Shropshire in the afternoon, Tuesday will bring more "persistent" downpours.

After a damp and drizzly night, Tuesday morning will quickly turn "very wet" with "heavy and persistent rain developing."

The afternoon will apparently dry up slightly across the region, but the rain will mean "much cooler" maximum temperatures of just 12C.

The outlook from Wednesday to Friday is pretty much the same, with the Met Office predicting changeable weather "with bands of rain and heavy showers interspersed by drier and sunnier periods."

We'll also experience some "very windy" conditions and colder temperatures, although not much cooler than you'd expect for the time of year.