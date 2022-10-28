Black Country residents warned fake spider webs can kill wildlife this Halloween

Fake spider webbing

The popular white webbing can confuse and even kill local animals and insects, a fabric company has warned.

Hannah Jackson, a spokesperson for the sustainably-focussed textiles company, Fabric Online, said: "These ever-popular ‘fake spider webs’ fabrics are commonplace in garden, patio and front-door Halloween decorations; but they present a worrying risk to local wildlife.”

"Most fake webs on the high street are made using a fine netting-style fabric, a bit like a cross between tulle and wool. This is built using very fine threads, leaving small gaps."

She added: "These types of fabrics are frequently used to stop or trap insects and animals - think of mosquito nets, butterfly catchers, or fishing nets.”

"When placed outdoors, they pose a severe risk to insects such as bees and butterflies, and even small animals and birds can easily get caught in them”.