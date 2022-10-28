Notification Settings

Black Country residents warned fake spider webs can kill wildlife this Halloween

By Adam SmithEnvironmentPublished:

Black Country residents are being urged not to put "fake spider webs" in their gardens for Halloween.

Fake spider webbing
Fake spider webbing

The popular white webbing can confuse and even kill local animals and insects, a fabric company has warned.

Hannah Jackson, a spokesperson for the sustainably-focussed textiles company, Fabric Online, said: "These ever-popular ‘fake spider webs’ fabrics are commonplace in garden, patio and front-door Halloween decorations; but they present a worrying risk to local wildlife.”

"Most fake webs on the high street are made using a fine netting-style fabric, a bit like a cross between tulle and wool. This is built using very fine threads, leaving small gaps."

She added: "These types of fabrics are frequently used to stop or trap insects and animals - think of mosquito nets, butterfly catchers, or fishing nets.”

"When placed outdoors, they pose a severe risk to insects such as bees and butterflies, and even small animals and birds can easily get caught in them”.

"For this reason, it’s important that these are kept as indoor decorations this Halloween."

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

