Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Possible thunderstorms predicted for the region today

By Mark MorrisEnvironmentPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Parts of the region can expect some "thundery" weather later today.

A rainy day in the region. Photo courtesy: Peter Steggles.
A rainy day in the region. Photo courtesy: Peter Steggles.

According to the latest Met Office weather forecast, the day will start "fine with bright spells" for most of the West Midlands and Shropshire, but showers will "develop from the south."

Some of this rain is also expected to turn "heavy and thundery."

The good news is - the showers are going to be very much temporary.

The forecast states: "Showers should then ease to allow skies to brighten again briefly later."

While it's been a mild week, it'll probably feel a bit fresher across most of the region with the addition of "an easterly breeze."

Maximum temperatures across the region will probably be around 16C.

Unfortuantely, it's a bit of a seesaw day, as the heavy showers will return this evening, before it gets drier overnight.

You can expect mild temperatures overnight too as winds ease with minimum temperatures hovering around an impressive 10C

Environment
News
Mark Morris

By Mark Morris

Group Digital Editor

MNA Group Digital Editor at Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News