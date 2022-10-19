Possible thunderstorms predicted for the region today

A rainy day in the region. Photo courtesy: Peter Steggles.

According to the latest Met Office weather forecast, the day will start "fine with bright spells" for most of the West Midlands and Shropshire, but showers will "develop from the south."

Some of this rain is also expected to turn "heavy and thundery."

The good news is - the showers are going to be very much temporary.

The forecast states: "Showers should then ease to allow skies to brighten again briefly later."

While it's been a mild week, it'll probably feel a bit fresher across most of the region with the addition of "an easterly breeze."

Maximum temperatures across the region will probably be around 16C.

Unfortuantely, it's a bit of a seesaw day, as the heavy showers will return this evening, before it gets drier overnight.