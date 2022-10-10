Explore your local green space and raise money for nature projects in Wild Walk Week

The Birmingham and Black Country Wildlife Trust. Photo: Google

Birmingham and Black County Wildlife Trust is holding the event from October 22 to 30.

People are invited to explore their local green spaces this October half term whilst raising funds for the wildlife trust.

The trust has organised a series of expert-led guided walks all over Birmingham and the Black Country as well as a family-friendly orienteering event at Sutton Park.

Individual and group challenges are also being encouraged, and keen walkers can register to take part to receive sponsorship forms as well as a link to set up a JustGiving page.

Emma Thompson, head of fundraising and communication at Birmingham and Black Country Wildlife Trust, said: “We have ambitious goals for nature’s recovery and inspiring meaningful connections to nature, so this fundraiser is a great opportunity for passionate nature lovers to get involved.

"Wild Walk Week is for anyone and everyone and our web page has lots of ideas on how to get involved from the 3km per day hedgehog challenge to the epic 500-mile group relay challenge.

"Huge thanks to our sponsors IM Properties and the support from City of Birmingham Orienteering Club for helping us make this challenge our biggest yet.”

Midlands-based property company IM Properties has sponsored this year’s Wild Walk Week challenge enabling the trust to offer a goody bag to the first 30 supporters who raise or donate £100 during Wild Walk Week.

The organic cotton bags include a recycled notebook, a bag of wild bird seed, a matchbox of wild flower ‘seedballs’ and a Wildlife in the Garden book.

Kerry Amory, social value manager for IM Properties, said: “We’re really pleased to be once again supporting Birmingham and Black Country Wildlife Trust. They do some great work and we hope that this year's Wild Walk Week will be bigger than ever with schools, families and businesses connecting with nature for their fourth annual fundraising challenge."