Showers, blustery winds and cold temperatures on the way for West Midlands

A blowy day in Rushbury, Shropshire.

With temperatures today only reaching a maximum of 13C and spells of showery rain accompanying blustery winds, it's looking like Summer is well-and-truly in the past.

According to the latest forecast for the region, a few showers will continue tonight but it'll largely be dry with clear skies. It will feel chilly too as temperatures drop to around 4C.

Wednesday's forecast suggests most of us will see a "bright but chilly start" with the weather turning cloudier throughout the morning, leading to possible afternoon showers.

It won't be as windy tomorrow and maximum temperatures will climb ever so slightly to 15C.

Thursday will see more showery rain before clear skies cause a very chilly night with localised frost.