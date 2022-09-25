Staffordshire brigade unveils new motor for tackling beauty spot wildfires

The vehicle

The state-of-the-art 4x4 Ranger vehicle was unveiled at Kinver Community Fire Station and will help the emergency crews to respond to any incidents in south Staffordshire regions.

Its features includes specialist gear including a 656-foot wildfire hose, firefighting backpacks and a high-pressure blower on-board, giving crews options in the event of a serious wildfire.

Firefighters mainly use hose reel jets to tackle large blazes in open areas like Cannock Chase, but with the new wheels they can target smaller areas of land and better isolate flames to prevent spreading beyond control.

The backpacks contain water stores which are connected to hand-held hoses, enabling firefighters to dampen areas as they navigate their surroundings.

The Ranger also carries a lightweight portable pump which can transfer large quantities of open water to a main jet or wildfire hose.

The new vehicle also serves as an extra resource as we head into the colder months. It can be converted and used to extract water from flooded areas, relieving both firefighters and local residents in the affected areas.

Crew Manager Paul White, who is based at Kinver station, in Fairfield Drive, said: “The introduction of the new Ranger furthers our capability as a Fire Service to respond to any incident and eventuality. We have a wide-range of beauty spots in Staffordshire which all come with their own fire safety risks.

“As a service we want to reassure the public that our firefighters, their training and the equipment they have at their disposal gives them all the means necessary to keep them safe.”