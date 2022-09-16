Notification Settings

'Chilly' nights and frost expected for the Black Country and Shropshire

By Mark Morris

After a summer of heat waves and drought-like conditions plus a humid September-so-far, the West Midlands and Shropshire are about to experience their first genuinely cold night for quite some time.

A stunning picture taken in Rushbury, Shropshire on September 16 (Photo courtesy: Peter Steggles).
According to the latest weather report from the Met Office, temperatures are set to plunge to near freezing this evening after a generally pleasant day.

Following a chilly start this morning, the clear weather will make way for a cold night with a touch of frost possible in "sheltered rural areas".

Minimum temperatures could be as low as 3C.

Saturday will start "chilly" but recover with a "good number of lengthy sunny intervals" and maximum temperatures of 16C.

The outlook for Sunday to Tuesday, including for the Queen's funeral on Monday, is essentially the same but with some light showers possible at times.

The morning of the Queen's funeral may initially be a little nippy following possible "overnight mist and fog patches."

More average temperatures are expected later next week as conditions return to normal, but the longer term forecast predicts wetter and windier weather for northwestern parts of the West Midlands.

