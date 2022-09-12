Warm with 'heavy' rain! Is ex-Hurricane Danielle bringing tropical weather to the West Midlands?

A stunning photograph of cloud cover in the West Midlands (Picture: Peter Steggles).

The Met Office are predicting temperatures will hit the mid-twenties in some parts of the region, higher than normal for the time of year.

While it's going to be a wet day for parts of the West Midlands and Staffordshire with outbreaks of occasionally heavy rain, the sunshine will still feel warm where there are breaks in the cloud.

Maximum temperatures will be somewhere around 24C.

The rain will continue into this evening, mainly for northern parts of the region but this will apparently clear leading to a mostly dry night.

Tomorrow will reportedly be a drier day "with variable amounts of cloud leading to some sunshine at times for most," according to forecasters.

It'll still feel relatively warm for the time of year with maximum temperatures in the low twenties at around 22C.

The outlook for the rest of the week is pretty similar with "high pressure" dominating.

The Met Office said in their latest forecast for the region: "It will be mostly fine and dry though a few showers are possible. 7

"There will be some warm sunshine at times, with fairly gentle winds."