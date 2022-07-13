Notification Settings

Severn Valley Railway postpones steam trains due to weather conditions

By Ollie WestburyEnvironmentPublished: Comments

The Severn Valley Railway has suspended its steam trains for the next few days because of the extreme weather conditions.

Steam Trains at Severn Valley Railway postponed due to extreme weather

From Wednesday to Friday, the station's steam trains will not be running due to the increased likelihood of fires alongside the tracks.

The only trains taking passengers will be diesel hauled as they are much less risk to public safety.

A spokesperson for the railway station said: "The serious ongoing risk of lineside fires means we have decided not to operate our steam locomotives on the line over the next few days.

"The hot dry weather poses a significant risk of fires being started by the cinders escaping from the engines."

The Severn Valley Railway will continue to run on its timetable A, which will see six trains depart during the day, taking passengers on its normal route from Bridgnorth to Kidderminster.

Environment
News
Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Trainee News Reporter

Trainee news reporter covering Shropshire.

