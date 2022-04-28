Nature lovers encouraged to log their findings across the West Midlands

Birmingham and Black Country Wildlife Trust, EcoRecord and Birmingham Museums Trust are encouraging people to take part in the City Nature Challenge, an initiative to find the wildest city in the world.

After the region ranked fourth in Europe in 2021 with 914 different species recorded and 1st in the UK for the number of wildlife observations, Birmingham, Dudley, Sandwell, Walsall and Wolverhampton residents are being asked to take part.

Those taking part are asked to take a photo of any wild species using the iNaturalist app, which includes species-recognition software to help with identification between Friday, April 29 and Monday, May 2.

Any wildlife counts, including birds, mammals, insects, trees, flowers, amphibians, reptiles, fungi, moss and lichen, and all photos should be uploaded to the iNaturalist app or at the iNaturalist website.

The Birmingham and Black Country Wildlife Trust has a range of events to get involved in, from bug hunts, ‘bioblitz’ and tree trail walks at Deer’s Leap Wood in Birmingham, Stambermill in Stourbridge and Smestow Valley in Wolverhampton.

Emma Thompson, head of fundraising and communication for Birmingham and Black Country Wildlife Trust said: "The City Nature Challenge is a fun way to learn about the natural world around us and anyone can take part, from naturalist nerds to nature novices.

"Plus, connecting with nature is good for our health so we’re encouraging everyone to see it, snap it and share it this May Bank Holiday weekend."

Andy Slater, biodiversity information officer at EcoRecord, said: "Citizen science plays an important role in shaping our work for nature’s recovery.

"All these records provide valuable data about the changes to our local species populations which enable us to plan to restore and protect our wild spaces."

Lukas Large, curator of natural science at Birmingham Museums Trust said: "The natural world is changing faster than ever before.

"New species are appearing in our region and the warming climate is altering when plants flower and animals emerge in spring.