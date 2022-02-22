Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

River Severn flooding: LIVE updates with river levels predicted to rise during the day

By David StubbingsBewdleyEnvironmentPublished: Last Updated:

Follow all the latest updates live as river levels approach record highs across the region.

Ironbridge has a severe flood warning in place
Ironbridge has a severe flood warning in place

A weekend of heavy rainfall during three storms that followed in quick succession - Dudley, Eunice and Franklin - have swollen river levels, particularly on the Severn.

While the winds that toppled trees and caused other damage have abated, it's now flooding that's the main cause for concern.

The River Severn is pushing against flood barriers in several West Midlands towns, with severe 'danger to life' flood warnings issued in Ironbridge and Bewdley.

We're bringing you the latest updates live from across the region throughout the day.

Follow the latest in our live blog below - it may take a few seconds to load.

Environment
News
Bewdley
Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Digital Content Editor@DStubbings14

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News