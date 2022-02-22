Black Country rocked by 3.2 magnitude earthquake as residents report "shaking"

Walsall town centre. Photo: Google

Reports of a "thud" and "rumbling" noises have come in from residents in Walsall, West Bromwich and Tipton as well as in the Birmingham shortly before 11pm on Monday.

Several took to social media to describe what happened.

Robin Smith, of Manor Road, Walsall, posted: "Scared me half to death, thought car had hit the house."

Another resident reported his sofa "shaking".