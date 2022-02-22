Notification Settings

Black Country rocked by 3.2 magnitude earthquake as residents report "shaking"

By Deborah HardimanBirminghamEnvironmentPublished:

An earthquake has struck parts of the Black Country measuring a magnitude of 3.2 lasting around 60 seconds.

Walsall town centre. Photo: Google
Reports of a "thud" and "rumbling" noises have come in from residents in Walsall, West Bromwich and Tipton as well as in the Birmingham shortly before 11pm on Monday.

Several took to social media to describe what happened.

Robin Smith, of Manor Road, Walsall, posted: "Scared me half to death, thought car had hit the house."

Another resident reported his sofa "shaking".

In the early hours of September 23, 2002, a tremor with a force of 5.0 on the Richter scale rocked the region and the epicentre was at the junction of High Arcal Road and Himley Road in Himley near Dudley.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

