Storm Eunice: LIVE updates as region braces for impact of 70mph winds

Storm Eunice follows shortly after Storm Dudley, which felled trees including here in Little Hay, Staffordshire

Millions of people have been urged to stay at home for the day, as one of the worst storms in a generation hits the UK.

Many schools, roads and businesses have shut, with major disruption to the travel network due to concerns over flying debris caused by gusts of up to 90mph.

An amber weather alert is in place for the entirety of the Midlands and Mid Wales which warns of a "good chance" that debris could cause a danger to life and that damage to buildings is likely.

Meanwhile flooding remains a risk across the region, with barriers up along the River Severn in Shrewsbury and Bewdley as water levels continue to rise.

