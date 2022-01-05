Snow could fall again in West Midlands as temperatures hover around freezing

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 04/01/2022 Shoppers in Wolverhampton wrap up warm as the mild weather gives way to a cold spell more in line with usual winter temperatures..

Temperatures are forecast to stay below 5C in the next few days, feeling like 0C to -1C, following an unusually warm start to the year.

The Met Office forecasts a good chance of snowfall in Wolverhampton from around 11am Thursday which will turn to rain by the afternoon.

It comes after many parts of Walsall, Birmingham, Staffordshire and Shropshire experienced light snowfall and wintry showers on Tuesday night.

Gritters in the region have been busy attending to routes and will continue to do so in the coming days as the shivering temperatures continue.

A yellow weather warning for ice was put in place for much of the Midlands on Tuesday but has since been revoked.

There are still however yellow snow and ice warnings across the north of the country for Thursday and Friday.

During Thursday, the Midlands will see a cold start with early sunshine with rain and some hill snow later in the day.

From Friday to Sunday the weather is expected to be cold and windy with blustery showers.

Meanwhile "thundersnow" could hit Scotland, forecasters have warned, as they said snow showers and lightning strikes could see homes knocked off the power grid.

The Met Office has warned of dangerous weather conditions on Thursday and Friday, and the forecaster said there could be as much as 10cm of snow falling on the highest ground, as well as the risk of dangerous icy patches and of lightning strikes from isolated thunderstorms.

The yellow weather warning is set to be in place at 8pm on Thursday until 11am on Friday and includes Glasgow, stretches along the east of Scotland and into the north of England beyond Manchester.

For Thursday, the Met Office issued a separate warning of snow, which stretches from the Highlands, through Glasgow and Edinburgh, and into the north of England, and warned of disruption to roads.