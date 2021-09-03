Farce as union accuses Sandwell Council of falsely announcing end of bin strikes

By Richard GuttridgeSandwellEnvironmentPublished:

A row over the treatment of bin workers has escalated further after union bosses said a council had "falsely" announced strikes had been called off.

More action is planned this month
More action is planned this month

The situation surrounding binmen in Sandwell has descended into farce after the GMB union said Sandwell Council had prematurely announced the cancellation of strikes planned for September.

Workers walked out on Tuesday following accusations of bullying and over pay and health and safety, bringing disruption to collections.

The union said the first strike was "suspended" following emergency talks with Serco, which is contracted by the council to run waste services in the borough, and that "constructive" talks were continuing.

Council leader Rajbir Singh has been accused of "sabotaging" the talks and "undermining" progress which has been made.

Justine Jones, GMB regional organiser said: “Positive talks with Serco Sandwell are ongoing and we’re pleased with the progress so far.

“First Rajbir Singh ignored workers as strike support grew, then he failed to show any solidarity, now he blunders onto the stage to undermine their progress.

“We need politicians who will stand with our frontline heroes and fight for their safety.

Garden waste collections were suspended this week to allow the remaining workforce to focus on domestic waste collections. The council said they would resume on Monday.

Bosses said there might still be delays to collections this week and that bins should be left out until they are emptied.

Dozens of binmen gathered outside the Serco depot on Tuesday to make their feelings known, as the GMB declared they were “standing up to the bullies”.

Environment
News
Sandwell
Local Hubs
Politics
Richard Guttridge

By Richard Guttridge

Investigations Editor@RichG_star

Investigations Editor for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News