Farce as union accuses Sandwell Council of falsely announcing end of bin strikes

More action is planned this month

The situation surrounding binmen in Sandwell has descended into farce after the GMB union said Sandwell Council had prematurely announced the cancellation of strikes planned for September.

Workers walked out on Tuesday following accusations of bullying and over pay and health and safety, bringing disruption to collections.

The union said the first strike was "suspended" following emergency talks with Serco, which is contracted by the council to run waste services in the borough, and that "constructive" talks were continuing.

Council leader Rajbir Singh has been accused of "sabotaging" the talks and "undermining" progress which has been made.

Justine Jones, GMB regional organiser said: “Positive talks with Serco Sandwell are ongoing and we’re pleased with the progress so far.

“First Rajbir Singh ignored workers as strike support grew, then he failed to show any solidarity, now he blunders onto the stage to undermine their progress.

“We need politicians who will stand with our frontline heroes and fight for their safety.

Garden waste collections were suspended this week to allow the remaining workforce to focus on domestic waste collections. The council said they would resume on Monday.

Bosses said there might still be delays to collections this week and that bins should be left out until they are emptied.