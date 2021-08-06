Talks ongoing to try to prevent Sandwell bin strikes

Stock image

Bin workers have voted to go on strike in a row over bullying and conditions, threatening major disruption for residents.

Union bosses have said the action could take place this month but confirmed no date had been set as yet with talks continuing in the hope of preventing the strike.

Justine Jones, from the GMB, said: "We haven't served any notifications to the employer at this stage but we do have discussions on going at the moment to try and prevent industrial action going ahead and try and deal with the issues that have been raised throughout the dispute process."

Serco, which is contracted by Sandwell Council to run waste services in the borough, says it has held "positive talks" with the unions in the hope of avoiding a strike. Some 87 per cent of union members have voted to walk out.