Bosses hopeful of preventing Sandwell bin strike

Stock image

Bin workers have voted to go on strike in a row over bullying and conditions and action could start within a week if a solution is not found, threatening major disruption for residents.

Serco, which is contracted by Sandwell Council to run waste services in the borough, says it has held "positive talks" with the unions in the hope of avoiding a strike. Some 87 per cent of union members have voted to walk out.

Regional manager Andrew Smith said: “We have held positive talks with the unions again this week, and we continue to make progress.

"Serco remains committed in working positively with the unions to resolve issues quickly and avoid unnecessary strike action which will be disruptive to our staff and residents of Sandwell. Union representatives have made clear to us that they are positive about the progress in our discussions to date and we all remain committed to resolving the dispute."