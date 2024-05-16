Birmingham Newman University receives good Ofsted report for teacher training

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

An inspection by the education watchdog that took place in March found that in the Faculty of Education, Primary and Secondary ITE a 'good outcome' was demonstrated in all three inspected categories; overall effectiveness, quality of education and training, and leadership and management.

The report also stated that the primary teacher training provided by the university, which was founded in 1968 as a teacher training college, supports the well-being of its trainees, and that the pastoral offer is 'comprehensive' which trainees are said to appreciate and value. It said trainees feel 'listened to and part of the Birmingham Newman family'.

For the secondary programme, the Ofsted report stated that the ITE secondary programme is 'securely based on a vision of ‘changing lives, shaping futures’. The university has designed a course that models and teaches high ambition, inclusive practice, and secure subject knowledge'.

Dr Joanne Hill, Associate Dean at Birmingham Newman University said: "The Ofsted report findings are a reflection of the hard work staff at Birmingham Newman University put into their work to support our trainee teachers.

"Our staff and partners in schools and colleges go the extra mile to ensure we have great qualified teachers, and the Ofsted report shows how much we aim to ensure our trainees get the best experience on and off campus."

This accolade comes after Birmingham Newman University was named number one in the UK for full-time student satisfaction in the 2023 National Student Survey, which gathers students opinions on the quality of their courses and enjoys consistently high response rates, while also being ranked first in England for social inclusion.