Three Wolverhampton schools receive international award

Three city schools have received prestigious awards from the British Council.

By Daniel Walton
Published
Warstone Primary School is one of the schools in the Zambia Cluster

Three representatives from three schools in Wolverhampton travelled to the houses of Parliament last week to receive the British Council's prestigious International School Award.

The International School Award celebrates the achievements of schools that do exceptional work in international education. Fostering an international dimension in the curriculum at the heart of the British Council's work.

