Primary school welcomes new principal with promise to 'focus on developing the whole child'

Charlotte Rowley has joined St Austin’s Catholic Primary School in Stafford, part of the Painsley Catholic Academy group.

Mrs Rowley was appointed following the retirement of Michele Hoyle, who spent 14 years as the head of school at St Austin’s.

She was previously deputy headteacher at St Gregory's school in Longton and prior to that was acting principal at St Maria Goretti Catholic Primary Academy in Stoke-on-Trent.

Mrs Rowley originally trained to be a secondary English teacher and worked in high schools for a number of years as a teacher and senior leader.

Michele Hoyle has retired

A key part of her role was transitioning from primary to secondary education, which she says influenced her decision to move to primary school leadership.

Her first teaching role was at Painsley Catholic College in Cheadle, so she brings with her knowledge of the Painsley Catholic Academy group and how all schools in the Multi Academy Company work together.

Mrs Rowley said: “I want all children to be well-rounded, happy individuals.

"As a catholic school, St Austin’s will continue to focus on developing the whole child – spiritually and academically, as well as ensuring that they are fulfilled through enrichment opportunities and experiences.

"I wish for all children to look back in fondness at their time with us, but also look ahead in readiness for the next steps in their educational journey and continue to thrive."

The directors of The Painsley Catholic Academy, governors, staff and children at St Austin’s have thanked Mrs Hoyle for her years of dedicated service to catholic education and, in particular, her service at St Austin's.

On her retirement, Mrs Hoyle said: “The school has a wonderful reputation in the community.

"I will miss you all, particularly the happy smiling faces of the children and the laughter we shared every day.

"I am sure you will offer Mrs Rowley the same support you have shown me.”